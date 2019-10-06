Packers' Darnell Savage: Exits with ankle injury
Savage was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys with an ankle injury.
Savage's leg got caught up underneath a Cowboys' player as he was making a tackle, and Savage immediately hopped off the field without putting pressure on his leg. The rookie first-round pick played every defensive snap over the first four weeks, and the Packers will be left with just two healthy safeties -- Adrian Amos and Will Redmond -- without him. However, the Packers may bump Tramon Williams from cornerback if necessary.
