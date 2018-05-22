Packers' Davante Adams: Absent from OTAs with hamstring injury
Adams did not participate in Tuesday's OTA session due to a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Adams reportedly made his way to the field halfway through practice, but he never participated in the session. The team will likely take precautions with its top wideout early in the offseason to ensure he's ready when the season rolls around. More concern about his status should begin to surface only if the issue begins holding him out into parts of training camp.
