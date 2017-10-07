Packers' Davante Adams: Makes trip to Dallas
Adams (concussion) was not downgraded from his questionable designation and made the trip with the team to Dallas for Sunday's clash with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
On Friday, coach Mike McCarthy indicated Adams will only be able to play if he clears concussion protocol before the team's plane leaves for Dallas on Saturday. While there has been no official word regarding his status in concussion protocol, his departure with the team indicates he is on track to take the field Sunday barring any setbacks. Geronimo Allison would presumably join Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in three-wide sets should Adams still be ruled out before kickoff.
