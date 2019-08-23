St. Brown (leg) left the locker room on crutches after Thursday's preseason game against Oakland, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A big hit sent St. Brown to the sideline and later on a cart back to the locker room. His use of crutches and a walking boot suggests the injury is at least somewhat serious, likely putting him in danger of missing Week 1. Prior to the injury, St. Brown had been fighting for the fourth or fifth spot at wide receiver, competing against Jake Kumerow, Trevor Davis, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard (shoulder).