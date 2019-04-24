Packers' Jaire Alexander: Looking healthy at minicamp
Alexander (groin) is participating in team drills at Wednesday's minicamp, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
It doesn't sound as if there are any lingering effects from the groin injury that prevented Alexander from playing in last year's regular-season finale against the Lions. After turning in a rookie season in which Alexander proved why he was made a first-round pick, the Louisville product seems entrenched as a starter for Green Bay in 2019 and could pretty clearly operate as the No. 1 corner if Kevin King (hamstring) can't stay healthy.
