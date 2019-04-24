Alexander (groin) is participating in team drills at Wednesday's minicamp, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

It doesn't sound as if there are any lingering effects from the groin injury that prevented Alexander from playing in last year's regular-season finale against the Lions. After turning in a rookie season in which Alexander proved why he was made a first-round pick, the Louisville product seems entrenched as a starter for Green Bay in 2019 and could pretty clearly operate as the No. 1 corner if Kevin King (hamstring) can't stay healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...