Packers' Jamaal Williams: Comes down with knee injury
Williams was limited at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.
Mid-week additions to the practice report can be worrisome developments, which is what has befallen Williams after no listing on Wednesday's edition. Consequently, his status will be one to watch as the week goes on. Aside from lead back Aaron Jones, the Packers' other options at running back are rookie Dexter Williams and waiver pickup Tyler Ervin.
