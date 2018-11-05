Packers' Jamaal Williams: Racks up 54 yards from scrimmage
Williams had seven carries for 34 yards and two receptions for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Williams made the most of his touches and put up his most yards from scrimmage since Week 2, but his overall output still did not do much for fantasy players. The Packers used just two running backs Sunday following the trade of Ty Montgomery last week, but Williams worked as the clear No. 2 option behind Aaron Jones, who totaled 43 snaps to Williams' 31 and also clearly topped Williams in all of touches (16), carries (14), and yards from scrimmage (86).
