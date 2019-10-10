Williams (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

On the heels of completing the concussion protocol, Williams' reps weren't restricted, allowing him to rejoin Aaron Jones. The backfield duo both got regular snaps during the first three games of the campaign, with Williams getting 33 touches to Jones' 52 during that span.

