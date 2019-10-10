Packers' Jamaal Williams: Returns with full practice
Williams (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
On the heels of completing the concussion protocol, Williams' reps weren't restricted, allowing him to rejoin Aaron Jones. The backfield duo both got regular snaps during the first three games of the campaign, with Williams getting 33 touches to Jones' 52 during that span.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Officially out Week 5•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Friday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sits out practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: No activity Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Enters concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including how to possibly...