Williams carried 16 times for 59 yards and caught three of four targets for 12 additional yards during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Vikings.

Williams struggled to the tune of 3.7 yards per carry, generating a long run of just 11 yards against the stout Minnesota front. He also led the backfield in targets but averaged just four yards on his three receptions. Williams has been given the majority of the backfield work through the first two weeks, but he's responded with just 118 scrimmage yards on 34 touches. His backfield mate Aaron Jones is eligible to return from a two-game suspension next week against the Redskins and could eat into Williams' touches after this lackluster audition.