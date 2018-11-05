Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Ejected from game
Whitehead was ejected from Sunday's game against the Patriots after making contact with the facemask of Patriots center David Andrews, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Whitehead was ejected in the second quarter and his absence robs the Packers of depth in a secondary that just let go of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix earlier in the week. The defensive back will finish the game with four tackles.
