Packers' Jordy Nelson: Listed as questionable despite full practice
Nelson (quad) logged another full practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
A full practice participant all week, Nelson doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing the game. He could benefit from taking snaps in the slot if the Packers don't have Randall Cobb (shoulder), who is one of seven players listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
