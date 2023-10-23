Musgrave was spotted donning a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's 19-17 loss at Denver, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Not long after taking a massive helmet-to-helmet hit from Broncos safety Justin Simmons early in the fourth quarter, Musgrave was deemed questionable to return due to an ankle injury. Musgrave was unable to reenter the game, finishing Week 7 with four catches (on five targets) for 30 yards. His status bears watching closely to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday, Oct. 29 against the Vikings.
