Lewis (knee) was a non-participant during the Packers' practice session Thursday.
The veteran tight end is trending in the wrong direction for Week 13, as he was able to contribute a limited session in practice the day prior. Lewis has been dealing with recurring knee issues since early October, but he's only been forced to sit out one game all season. If Lewis were unavailable to face the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, Green Bay may need to add reinforcements at the position, as Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger would stand as the team's only two available options.