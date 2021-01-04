Lewis hauled in his lone target and tallied one reception for nine yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Lewis played the second-most snaps among Packers tight ends for the ninth game in a row, and although he caught his first pass since Week 14, he was limited mainly to blocking duty like he usually is. Lewis found the end zone three times during the regular season, but he caught just 10 passes despite playing in all but one game.
