Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Doesn't practice Thursday
Valdez-Scantling (ankle/knee) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Valdez-Scantling suffered undisclosed ankle and knee injuries when he was rolled up on during Monday's last-second victory against the Lions. While he was compromised, health-wise, he still played 77 percent of the snaps on offense en route to two receptions (on two targets) for 48 yards. The Packers' receiving corps is littered by injuries this week -- also, Davante Adams (toe), Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest), Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Robert Tonyan (hip) -- so whoever suits up could have plenty of opportunity to produce against the Raiders' 22nd-ranked pass defense.
