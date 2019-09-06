Valdes-Scantling brought in four of six targets for 52 yards and rushed once for no gain in the Packers' 10-3 win over the Bears on Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling dealt with some cramping during the second half, but that was preceded by a key 47-yard second-quarter grab that set up the only touchdown of the night for either team. The 2018 fifth-round pick is expected to take a significant leap forward in Year 2, with both his talent and the opportunity to serve as a starting receiver in an Aaron Rodgers-helmed offense expected to key his improvement. Valdes-Scantling will look to build on his season-opening numbers when the Packers face off with the Vikings during a Week 2 battle a week from Sunday.