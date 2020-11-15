Valdes-Scantling corralled four of six targets for 149 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Jaguars.

Valdes-Scantling hauled in a deep Aaron Rodgers pass down the right sideline, swinging all the way across the field left to out-maneuver three Jaguar defenders after the catch, even deploying one referee as a convoy en route to a breakthrough score for the Packers at the 14:47 mark of the second quarter. By virtue of the game-breaking play, Valdes-Scantling concluded the contest with more than double the receiving production of Davante Adams. Valdes-Scantling has now compiled three touchdowns over his past two outings heading into a Week 11 matchup against Indianapolis.