The Packers placed Crosby (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
During Green Bay's mandatory minicamp in June, Crosby didn't attempt a kick, instead spending time with the rehab group on a stationary bike. Whatever impacted him then continues to bother him at the outset of training camp, leaving undrafted rookie Gabe Brkic as the team's only healthy kicker at the moment. Crosby is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, though, giving him plenty of time to reach 100 percent for a Week 1 matchup at Minnesota.
