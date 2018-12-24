Packers' Mason Crosby: Racks up the points in win
Crosby converted all three of his extra-point attempts and nailed field goals of 42, 29, and 38 yards during Sunday's 44-38 win over the Jets.
Some wanted to run Crosby out of town when he missed four field-goal attempts and an extra point against Week 17's opponent, the Lions, during a Week 5 loss. He's since converted all 26 of his extra-point attempts and 19 of 21 field-goal attempts, including nine from 40 yards out or further. He seems back on track and will likely have some revenge on his mind in the finale against Detroit.
