Packers' Mason Crosby: Ties season low with three points

Crosby made all three extra points he attempted in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Once again Crosby made every kick he attempted, but he also tied his season low with just three points in Week 15. His next matchup -- last in most fantasy leagues -- will come against a Vikings team that has been below average against opposing kickers since Week 9 but allowed kickers to put just five points on the board over its last two games.

