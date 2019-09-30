Packers' Oren Burks: Sheds non-contact jersey
Burks practiced Monday with a protective harness covering his injured pectoral and left shoulder, but he wasn't wearing a non-contact jersey, Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.
Burks suffered a partially torn pectoral in the Packers' preseason opener on Aug. 8. He didn't make his first tangible progress on Packers injury reports until Sept. 18, showing up on that day's estimate as a limited participant. However, on all official reports in the meantime, Burks received a DNP. The Packers won't reveal his activity level this week until Wednesday, but he appears to be closing in on getting cleared for game action.
