Smith logged five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins.

After registering two sacks in Week 15 against the Rams, Smith collected one more in the Christmas Day matchup versus Miami. The veteran pass rusher is now just two tackles away from setting a new career high in that department, and he'll have an opportunity to reach that mark come New Year's Day when the Packers host Minnesota.