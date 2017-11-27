Packers' Richard Rodgers: One reception in Week 12

Rodgers caught one pass for 25 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.

Rodgers was the only Packers tight end to catch a pass Sunday night and played more snaps (37) than starter Lance Kendricks (29), according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. However, his fantasy impact was still minimal. With just four receptions and 41 yards over his last four games, Rodgers is a dart throw at best for fantasy purposes.