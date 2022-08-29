Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday "it's a little too early" to say whether Tonyan (knee) will suit up for the regular season-opener against Minnesota, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Tonyan resumed taking part in team drills Sunday, and the Packers activated him from the active/PUP list on Aug. 14, so it's clear he's making progress in his recovery from a torn left ACL. With the season opener just under two weeks away, Tonyan still has a bit of time to showcase his health before the team will need to make a decision on his Week 1 status.