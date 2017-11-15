Packers' Ty Montgomery: No go Wednesday
Montgomery (ribs) was a non-participant at Wednesday/s practice, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Prior to drills, head coach Mike McCarthy expressed hope that Montgomery would be available Sunday against the Ravens. "We'll see what today brings," McCarthy told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "We don't really have a set plan for what he's going to do today." In the end, Montgomery didn't log any practice reps in his first chance to do so Week 11. If the trend continues and his rib injury keeps him on the sideline, as it did in Week 5, he could join Aaron Jones (knee) on the pine, which would elevate rookie Jamaal Williams to lead back this weekend. Meanwhile, the only other healthy RBs on the 53-man roster are Aaron Ripkowski and Devante Mays.
