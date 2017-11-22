Packers' Ty Montgomery: Remains with rehab group Wednesday
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Montgomery (ribs) would start the week of practice with the rehab group, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Montgomery opened the previous week in a similar fashion and was listed as a non-participant in practice, so that designation likely awaits him again Wednesday. The running back didn't progress beyond the rehab group at any point last week and was ruled out in advance of Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens, but the Packers will wait and see if he can hit the practice field in any capacity Thursday or Friday before making a call on his status for the Week 12 matchup with Pittsburgh. If Montgomery gains clearance to play against the Steelers, there's a good chance he'll only be used in a complementary fashion behind rookie Jamaal Williams, even with No. 1 back Aaron Jones (knee) set to miss a second straight game.
