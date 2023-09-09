Despite being listed as questionable, Thielen (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's season opener in Atlanta, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Thielen logged limited workloads at practice to commence and close the week, with an absence in the middle due to an ankle injury. If he does indeed get the green light, the veteran will be the clear No. 1 receiving option, as DJ Chark (hamstring) has already been ruled out. Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall would presumably be next in the pecking order. Still, confirmation on his status is not expected to be made until closer to kickoff Sunday morning.