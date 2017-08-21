Play

Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Leads team in rushing Saturday

Artis-Payne rushed five times for 70 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Artis-Payne's total included a team-long run of 43 yards. Overall, that production should help Artis-Payne's case to earn a roster spot, although Fozzy Whittaker remains a formidable competitor for the third-string gig behind Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey.

