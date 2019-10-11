Manhertz (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Manhertz is working to recover from a concussion, and he's managed to practice in full all week. If he's able to successfully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before Sunday's contest, including receiving clearance from an independent neurologist, he'll play his usual depth role on Carolina's offense.