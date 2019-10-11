Manhertz (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Manhertz is working to recover from a concussion, and he's managed to practice in full all week. If he's able to successfully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before Sunday's contest, including receiving clearance from an independent neurologist, he'll play his usual depth role on Carolina's offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...