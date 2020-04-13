Play

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Becomes highest-paid running back

McCaffrey agreed to terms Monday with the Panthers on a four-year, $64 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey's $16 million annual salary makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, a deserved reward after he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 while tying for the league lead in touchdowns (19) and finishing second in receptions (116). His rookie deal was set to expire after the upcoming season, so the extension will keep him on Carolina's books through the 2024 campaign, his age-28 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories