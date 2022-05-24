McCaffrey (ankle) looked good while participating during the Panthers' OTA on Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

McCaffrey continues to advance through the offseason stages without any setbacks after dealing with various injuries during the 2021 campaign. The 2017 first-round pick has only played in 10 games over the past two seasons after not missing a contest over his first three years in the NFL. Regardless, McCaffrey appears to be healthy heading into the 2022 campaign, and the Panthers intend to keep it that way by holding McCaffrey out of preseason games again and possibly taking a different approach with him during practices, per Joe Person of The Athletic.