Byrd signed with the Panthers on Friday.
The 30-year-old wideout started at least three games each of the past four seasons, playing for a different team every year and maxing out at 604 yards for the Patriots in 2020. Byrd now returns to Carolina, where he made 17 appearances (three starts) from 2016 to 2018 and caught only 12 passes for 129 yards and two TDs. He's one of the smaller receivers in the league -- listed at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds -- and figures to start off no higher than third or fourth on Carolina's depth chart, behind Adam Thielen and DJ Chark (ankle) at the very least.