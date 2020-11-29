Moore injured his right ankle near the end of Sunday's 28-27 loss at Minnesota, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

On third-and-goal just after the two-minute warning, Moore landed awkwardly on his right leg after attempting to make a leaping grab in the end zone. He required assistance to get off the field and was unable to return, ending his day with four catches (on nine targets) for 61 yards. The Panthers have a Week 13 bye on tap, so Moore will have two weeks to recover before the team's next game, which will come Sunday, Dec. 13, against the Broncos.