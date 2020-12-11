Moore (ankle) isn't likely to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday's game against the Broncos, according to David Newton of ESPN.com.

Fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel was removed from the list Friday, along with LB Shaq Thompson and DL Derrick Brown. On the other hand, Moore and DT Zach Kerr remain on the list, so they may not be able to play Sunday. Between the Week 13 bye and his current issue, Moore hasn't had a chance to practice since he sprained his ankle at the end of Carolina's Week 12 loss to Minnesota.