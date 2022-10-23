Foreman rushed 15 times for 118 yards and secured both targets for 27 yards in the Panthers' 21-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Although pregame reports indicated Foreman would open the post-Christian McCaffrey era playing second fiddle to Chuba Hubbard (ankle) in Carolina's backfield, it was the former who led the way in rush attempts and yardage with his teammate exiting the game early. A significant chunk of Foreman's yardage came on a 60-yard run, but the one-time third-round pick of the Texans still gained a respectable 58 yards on his other 14 carries and also made solid contributions in the passing game. Hubbard was impressive in his own right before his injury with 63 yards and a score on nine carries -- along with a pair of catches in his own right -- so the two may continue operating in a fairly close timeshare arrangement moving forward when each is available.