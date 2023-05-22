Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Hurst (sports hernia) is recovering from a procedure and progressing well, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hurst is absent the start of Carolina's voluntary offseason workouts due to his rehab. While Reich didn't offer an exact timeframe for his expected return, it doesn't seem as though Hurst is in danger of missing significant time. The veteran tight end signed a three-year contract with the Panthers this offseason, putting him in prime position to act as one of the top pass catchers for No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and Andy Dalton once healthy.