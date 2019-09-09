Slye made two of three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Slye went wide right from 53 yards on his first regular-season attempt, but responded by draining 46- and 52-yard kicks on his subsequent tries. Overall, that made for a solid debut, although the fact Carolina lost by three might leave him feeling somewhat guilty.