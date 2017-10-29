Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Collects two turnovers in return

Kuechly finished with eight tackles (six solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Kuechly was cleared to return from his latest bout with concussion-like symptoms, and certainly made his presence felt on the field Sunday. Not only did he finish second on the Panthers in tackles, but he also collected two turnovers as Carolina snapped its two-game losing streak. Although Kuechly's fumble recovery came after teammate Mike Adams coughed the ball up following an interception, Kuechly picked off Jameis Winston himself on the Buccaneers' next offensive drive. Next up for Kuechly and company is a home clash against the division-rival Falcons.