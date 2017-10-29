Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Collects two turnovers in return
Kuechly finished with eight tackles (six solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Kuechly was cleared to return from his latest bout with concussion-like symptoms, and certainly made his presence felt on the field Sunday. Not only did he finish second on the Panthers in tackles, but he also collected two turnovers as Carolina snapped its two-game losing streak. Although Kuechly's fumble recovery came after teammate Mike Adams coughed the ball up following an interception, Kuechly picked off Jameis Winston himself on the Buccaneers' next offensive drive. Next up for Kuechly and company is a home clash against the division-rival Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Returns from one-game absence•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Still needs clearance from neurologist•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Trending toward return•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Practicing, but remains under protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...