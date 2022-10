Anderson caught three of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.

The veteran speedster continues to struggle along with Baker Mayfield and the rest of the Panthers' passing game. Since topping 100 yards and scoring in Carolina's opener, Anderson has managed only a 7-72-0 line on 14 targets over the last three games. He'll have a tough time improving on those numbers in Week 5 against the stingy 49ers.