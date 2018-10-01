Panthers' Trai Turner: Clears concussion protocol
Turner was a full participant in Monday's practice after clearing concussion protocol, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Turner was sidelined for the last two weeks with a concussion, but the bye week seems to have helped his symptoms clear. He should be a full go for Sunday's game against the Giants.
