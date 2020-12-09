Phillips racked up 12 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.
Phillips was by far the busiest member of the Patriots' defense in this one, as no other teammate finished with more than six tackles. The safety's second double-digit tackle performance of the season has him up to 84 on the campaign, along with a pair of interceptions.
