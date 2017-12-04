Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Catches two passes Sunday
Cooks was on the field for 68 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Despite the high snap count, Cooks had a quiet day (two catches on three targets for 17 yards and one carry for five yards), as the Patriots' triumph was largely fueled by the team's versatile backfield. Future game plans will no doubt feature Cooks more prominently, as a deep threat, and he could well bounce back next Monday versus a Dolphins defense that he caught six passes for 83 yards and a TD against in Week 12.
