Berrios (undisclosed) is being placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick missed out on his chance to earn a role in the offense when he sat out the final two weeks of the preseason with an undisclosed injury. New England's decision to make the transaction before the deadline for roster cuts means Berrios won't be eligible to return from IR this season.

