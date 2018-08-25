Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads Pats in targets
Patterson caught five of nine targets for 37 yards in Friday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers in the third preseason game.
Patterson hauled in one of his two targets from Tom Brady, gaining 10 yards before adding to his total with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer in the second half. New England's target leader on the night, the elusive Patterson is vying for playing time while Julian Edelman is suspended the first four games of the regular season.
