With Sony Michel (knee) back in action, Patterson is in line to resume his normal reserve wideout/return duties Sunday against the Titans.

The versatile wideout helped fill in for Michel out of the New England backfield over the last couple of weeks, but as long as Michel avoids any in-game setbacks, Patterson's workload will dip in Week 10. Patterson remains dangerous in the return game and capable of breaking off the occasional big play when the coaching staff finds ways to get the ball into his hands, but he's a fantasy roll of the dice in his standard role, which he'll return to Sunday.