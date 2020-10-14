McCourty (undisclosed) isn't on Wednesday's injury report.
McCourty missed this past Saturday's practice, but he's not in danger of missing the game now that it has been pushed back a week to this coming Sunday. The veteran safety has 11 tackles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown through four games.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Misses practice, expects to play•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Signs two-year deal•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Staying with New England•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will test free agency•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will be UFA in March•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Logs six tackles in win•