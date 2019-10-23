Patriots' Devin McCourty: Snags another interception
McCourty had three tackles (one solo) and an interception in Monday's win over the Jets.
McCourty continued his ball-hawking season Monday as he intercepted Sam Darnold on the Jets' second play from scrimmage. The veteran safety has 20 tackles (15 solo) and leads the league with five interception.
