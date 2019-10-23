Play

McCourty had three tackles (one solo) and an interception in Monday's win over the Jets.

McCourty continued his ball-hawking season Monday as he intercepted Sam Darnold on the Jets' second play from scrimmage. The veteran safety has 20 tackles (15 solo) and leads the league with five interception.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories