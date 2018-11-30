Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Won't play Week 13
Allen (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Allen was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday but was downgraded to a non-participant Friday. The 28-year-old will miss his second straight game, leaving Jacob Hollister to serve as the Patriots' No. 2 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski.
