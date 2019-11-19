Play

Roberts finished Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles with a sack.

Roberts' first sack of 2019 came in a low-scoring, road affair in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old linebacker has recorded 21 tackles through 10 games, placing his value in IDP formats on the low end of the spectrum.

