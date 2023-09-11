Henry recorded five receptions on six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Henry benefitted from a game script that required New England to take to the air, in combination with the absence of both Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) and DeVante Paker (knee). Each of those factors inflated Henry's line to some degree, though he still out-targeted Mike Gesicki. Most importantly, Henry saw opportunity in the red zone and took advantage with a nine-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter. He should keep a consistent role in the New England offense, but his fantasy viability will come down to his ability to continue to find the end zone.